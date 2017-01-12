Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, January 12, 2017

Cops, Firefighters Town’s Top Wage Earners

By James Lomuscio

Top 50 Municipal Wage Earners for 2016 (PDF)

Once again, police and firefighters working overtime, holidays and doing outside jobs dominated the top 10 list for the town’s highest wage earners, according to Gary Conrad, Westport’s finance director.

WestportNow.com Image
Top 10 municipal wage earners for 2016. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Town of Westport graphic

Conrad, the only non-first responder on the 2016 top 10 list, came in sixth with a gross salary of $171,494, a $5,922 holiday shift bump from a base salary of $165,572.

Police Cpl. Howard Simpson took first place on the list with gross wages of $230,388, including his $80,381 base salary. He earned $86,120 in overtimes, $18,412 in holiday shifts and $41,775 in outside work, such a traffic detail at construction sites or private parties. Outside Jobs are paid for by the contracting vendor and is not an expense to the taxpayer.

The second spot went to Police Sgt. Sereniti Dobson whose gross pay was $218,911. Dobson’s base salary of $94,216 was augmented by $65,044 in overtime, $13,654 from holiday shifts and $45,977 from outside work.

Deputy Police Chief Vincent Penna was the third highest employee, earning a gross salary of $203,204, a more than $68,000 increase from his $135,198 salary from outside work, holiday and extra shifts pay.

Police Cpl. David Librandi ranked fourth with $189,547 in gross pay, more than double his base salary of $90,682 due to $55,746 in overtime, $26,735 in outside work and $16,384 in holiday and shift differentials.

Police Officer Anthony Falbo came in fifth with a gross salary of $188,850, up from a base salary of $76,390, mostly due to $90,964 in outside jobs plus overtime and holiday work.

After Conrad in the sixth spot, the seventh spot went to Fire Lt. Matthew Cohen who earned $166,686 in gross wages, nearly doubling his $89,870 base salary. The increase came from $62,415 in overtime, $12,678 in holiday and other pay and $1,723 in outside work.

Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury ranked eighth with gross pay of $159,674, which was $15,158 over his base salary of $144,516 due to holiday work and added shifts.

Police Chief Foti Koskinas came in ninth with in gross pay of $159,324, $15,969 over his $143,355 base salary from holiday work and extra shifts, as well as outside work.

Deputy Police Chief Samuel Arciola took the tenth spot, earning $158,655 in gross pay over a base salary of $134,951, an increase that came from $12,403 in overtime and $11,301 in outside work.

First Selectman Jim Marpe with a salary of $101,475 did not make the top 50 list. The first selectman’s salary has remained unchanged since 2003.

Editor’s note: The top 2016 education wage earners will be published once the information is received.

Posted 01/12/17 at 05:29 AM



