Cops: DUI Arrest after Running Red Light

Officers arrested a Norwalk man for drunk driving after he went through a red light at the Jesup Road intersection, police said today.



James Ribaudo: posted $500 bond. Westport Police photo posted $500 bond.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol when she stopped the vehicle at about 7 p.m. on Friday. The driver, James Ribaudo, 47, has slurred speech and his eyes appeared to be glossed over, Farrell said.

Following a standard field sobriety test, which he failed, Ribaudo was taken into custody and given a brethalyzer test which showed his alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to obey a control signal, Ribaudo was released after posting a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.