Cops: DUI Arrest after Running Red Light

Monday, January 23, 2017
Officers arrested a Norwalk man for drunk driving after he went through a red light at the Jesup Road intersection, police said today.
According to Lt. David Farrell, the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol when she stopped the vehicle at about 7 p.m. on Friday. The driver, James Ribaudo, 47, has slurred speech and his eyes appeared to be glossed over, Farrell said.
Following a standard field sobriety test, which he failed, Ribaudo was taken into custody and given a brethalyzer test which showed his alcohol content was over the legal limit.
Charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and failure to obey a control signal, Ribaudo was released after posting a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Posted 01/23/17 at 04:06 PM
Comments
