Cops: Arrested Again for Energy Drinks Theft

Officers arrested a Bridgeport man for stealing $111.91 worth of energy drinks in September, police said today.



Louis Bottone: held on $5,000 bond. Westport Police photo held on $5,000 bond.

Louis Bottone, 23, was arrested on a warrant based on Stop & Shop store surveillance footage taken Sept. 6 that positively identified him as the suspect, said Lt. David Farrell.

Bottone was arrested at the Monroe Police Department where he was being held.

Westport officers had previously arrested Bottone Sept. 21 for stealing energy drinks at Stop & Shop located at 1790 Post Road East. Following that arrest, police were informed about the earlier theft captured on store video.

Held on a $5,000 bond, Bottone is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 19.