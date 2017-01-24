Consultants Chosen for Saugatuck Study

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Norristown, Pennsylvania-based BartonPartners Architects Planners Inc. today was selected to develop a transit-oriented master plan for the Saugatuck area. Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Catherine Walsh, a member of the subcommittee of the larger Saugatuck Study Committee, which chose the firm from 13 applicants, a short time later showed off a copy of its proposal during a luncheon talk to the Westport Rotary Club. “They really did their homework and am confident they will do a good job,” she said. Partnered with Barton will be Langan Engineering, 4ward Planning, and Becker + Becker, whose principal, Bruce R. Becker, an architect and developer, lives in Westport and will serve as their “ambassador” to the project. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
