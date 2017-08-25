Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Thursday, August 24, 2017

Connecticut Theater Dance Opens on Ketchum Street

There was an official ribbon cutting ceremony today for the opening of the Connecticut Theater Dance at 15 Ketchum St. with local dignitaries taking part. Connecticut Theater Dance provides professional dance training and classes for all ages, genres and levels. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com

