Connecticut Theater Dance Opens on Ketchum Street

Thursday, August 24, 2017
There was an official ribbon cutting ceremony today for the opening of the Connecticut Theater Dance at 15 Ketchum St. with local dignitaries taking part. Connecticut Theater Dance provides professional dance training and classes for all ages, genres and levels. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/24/17 at 05:53 PM Permalink
