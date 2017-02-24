Congrats to the New Chief

Friday, February 24, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today congratulates Rob Yost after swearing him in as Westport’s new fire chief. Yost, who joined the department in 1988 and has been an assistant fire chief since 2009, also took the oath of office as Westport’s emergency management director. He succeeds Andrew Kingsbury, chief since 2011. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/24/17 at 04:01 PM
