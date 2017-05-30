Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

There It Goes

Staples senior Ben Casparius smashes a two-run homer in today’s first round 6-0 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) tournament win over Cheshire at home. Earlier in the day, Ben was named Gatorade Connecticut Baseball Player of the Year, the first in the sport for a Staples player. He earlier was named Fairfield County Interscholastic Conference (FCIAC) Player of the Year. Going into today’s game, he was hitting .449, with 7 home runs and 26 RBIs in 21 games. As a pitcher he had a 3-2 record, with a 2.52 earned run average and 57 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings. Staples plays defendng FCIAC champion Wilton at Wilton in the next round at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Chris Greer for WestportNow.com

