Comings & Goings: Williams Sonoma to Bedford Square



Confirming widespread rumors, developer David Waldman said today that Williams Sonoma, the upscale chain offering high end cookware, house label kitchen accessories and gourmet goods, will relocate from 136 Main St. to a space in the newly constructed Bedford Square development in early 2018. He said the 8,000-square foot space in Bedford Square will be approximately double the store’s current location. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

