Comings & Goings: Vespa Restaurant Shuttered

Friday, February 24, 2017
Westport’s Vespa Restaurant, 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building, has not been open for business since mid-February, and there is no sign on the door. Its voicemail message says reservations are still being accepted, but calls to the number and building owner Greenfield Partners were not returned. The 120-seat Italian casual dining restaurant opened two years ago in the long vacant ground floor space. After the building converted to a 15-room luxury hotel in 1993, there were several restaurants on the ground floor, but they gave way to office space in 2005 before Vespa opened. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/24/17 at 02:11 PM
