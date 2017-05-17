Comings & Goings: The ‘Port Opens at National Hall



The ‘Port Restaurant opened tonight in space formerly occupied by the Vespa Restaurant, 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building, offering up a variety of dishes ranging from mini-pretzels ($5) and mac’n cheese ($12) to the ‘Port burger ($15), spaghetti and meatballs ($18), and vegan burrito ($12.) Owner is Sal Augeri (pictured with wife Melissa), a former Wall Street trader, who brought in 30 investors for the venture, which he says has a definite local flavor, is low-key, child-friendly, and a place friends can go for a quick bite. For opening week, it will only be open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

