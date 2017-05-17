Comings & Goings: The ‘Port Opens at National Hall

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The ‘Port Restaurant opened tonight in space formerly occupied by the Vespa Restaurant, 2A Post Road West in the National Hall Building, offering up a variety of dishes ranging from mini-pretzels ($5) and mac’n cheese ($12) to the ‘Port burger ($15), spaghetti and meatballs ($18), and vegan burrito ($12.) Owner is Sal Augeri (pictured with wife Melissa), a former Wall Street trader, who brought in 30 investors for the venture, which he says has a definite local flavor, is low-key, child-friendly, and a place friends can go for a quick bite. For opening week, it will only be open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
