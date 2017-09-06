Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

Comings & Goings: The Bar Method Opens

WestportNow.com Image
The Bar Method Westport has opened at 25 Sylvan Road South. The studio boasts strength training low impact classes at the ballet barre that promises long, lean muscles and stretching. Visit http://www.westport.barmethod.com or call (203)557-6737 for more info. Introductory offer: $100 for 50 days unlimited. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/06/17 at 12:15 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy