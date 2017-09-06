Comings & Goings: The Bar Method Opens



The Bar Method Westport has opened at 25 Sylvan Road South. The studio boasts strength training low impact classes at the ballet barre that promises long, lean muscles and stretching. Visit http://www.westport.barmethod.com or call (203)557-6737 for more info. Introductory offer: $100 for 50 days unlimited. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com

