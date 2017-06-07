Comings & Goings: T-Mobile at 1799 Post Road East



T-Mobile, the cellphone, activation center and accessories business, has opened at 1799 Post Road East in the retail shopping strip previously anchored by Garelick & Herbs, which relocated to Southport. T-Mobile previously had an outlet at 396 Post Road East. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

