Comings & Goings: T-Mobile at 1799 Post Road East

Wednesday, June 07, 2017
T-Mobile, the cellphone, activation center and accessories business, has opened at 1799 Post Road East in the retail shopping strip previously anchored by Garelick & Herbs, which relocated to Southport. T-Mobile previously had an outlet at 396 Post Road East. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/07/17 at 12:27 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: WHS Garden Tour, Garden Market Set for Sunday
Previous entry: Bail Reform Wins Final Passage in Senate
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East