Comings & Goings: Steven Alan Closes Westport Store



Steven Alan, the men’s and women’s casual clothing and accessories store at 100 Post Road East, has closed. The store opened in February 2013. Store manager Magda Thompson, said, “Customers have come in to say how sad they feel that we’re closing.” Landlord Rob Haroun said the company is closing around 10 stores around the country, with the store in Greenwich among them. Alan said in April he planned to refocus his energy away from being a specialty multi-brand store and onto his own label. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

