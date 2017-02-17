Comings & Goings: Stanton Miles to 1803 Post Road East

Friday, February 17, 2017
Stanton Miles, a Westport mainstay for 65 years as purveyor of home decorating and power vacuum service and sales, has relocated to 1803 Post Road East across from Stop & Shop. It was formerly located at 1620 Post Road East. Current co-owner Mike Roland said, “In our type of business, our customers might visit us only once a year or even less than that. So far, we’re happy to say, most customers are finding us here at our new location.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/17/17 at 07:05 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Hazy Sunset
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net