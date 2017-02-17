Comings & Goings: Skin Care & Laser Spa to PRE

Friday, February 17, 2017
Greenwich Skin Care and Laser Spa will open in March at 645 Post Road East, next door to Free People women’s trendy clothing, which also opens in March. According to a staff person at its Greenwich location, the Westport location is the first expansion of the business, which opened in Greenwich 11 years ago. The spa services include laser treatments, skin and body care. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/17/17 at 10:48 AM
Comments
Next entry: Marianne R. Shaffer, 77
Previous entry: Pink Sky
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net