Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, October 02, 2017

Comings & Goings: Savvy & Grace to Main Street

WestportNow.com Image
Savvy & Grace, an eclectic gift shop catering to women, men and children, has opened at 146-148 Main St. under Tavern on Main Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Coldwell Banker real estate. Owner Annette Monroe (above), a Monroe resident, said the store offers “a wide range of gifts, appeals to savvy customers, everything at good prices and complimentary gift wrapping too.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 10/02/17 at 04:05 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy