Comings & Goings: Savvy & Grace to Main Street



Savvy & Grace, an eclectic gift shop catering to women, men and children, has opened at 146-148 Main St. under Tavern on Main Restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Coldwell Banker real estate. Owner Annette Monroe (above), a Monroe resident, said the store offers “a wide range of gifts, appeals to savvy customers, everything at good prices and complimentary gift wrapping too.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

