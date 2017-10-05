Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Thursday, October 05, 2017

Comings & Goings: Rye Deli Aiming to Open This Month

Rye Ridge Deli, 159 Main St., is aiming to open this month, according to Wilton resident Scott Martin (l) who co-owns the eatery with Michael Ventorino (r) of Armonk, New York. Martin, sole owner of Rye Ridge Deli in Stamford and Rye Brook, New York, said, “We’re making very good progress and our new signage was just installed.” Both Martin and Ventorino paid homage to the legacy of the late Lee Papageorge, the longtime owner of the iconic Oscar’s Deli that formerly occupied that space. “I wish I knew Lee, said Martin. “Everyone we meet talks about him with so much admiration.” The new deli will retain a mural that long decorated Oscar’s wall. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

