Comings & Goings: Rye Deli Aiming to Open This Month

Thursday, October 05, 2017
Rye Ridge Deli, 159 Main St., is aiming to open this month, according to Wilton resident Scott Martin (l) who co-owns the eatery with Michael Ventorino (r) of Armonk, New York. Martin, sole owner of Rye Ridge Deli in Stamford and Rye Brook, New York, said, “We’re making very good progress and our new signage was just installed.” Both Martin and Ventorino paid homage to the legacy of the late Lee Papageorge, the longtime owner of the iconic Oscar’s Deli that formerly occupied that space. “I wish I knew Lee, said Martin. “Everyone we meet talks about him with so much admiration.” The new deli will retain a mural that long decorated Oscar’s wall. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/05/17 at 01:41 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 42 Reichert Circle
Previous entry: ‘Drug Take Back Day’ Set for Oct. 28
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas