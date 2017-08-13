Comings & Goings: Ryan John Barbershop Opens



Ryan John Barbershop has opened at 235 Post Road West, near Sylvan Road. According to owner Ryan Recupero, “Our luxury barbershop offers precision haircuts for men, children (even a few women), hot lather straight razor shaves, and men’s hair color.” Recupero, a Trumbull resident, also owns and operates a full service salon in Fairfield since 2005. “I chose Westport because it’s a beautiful family town, and I wanted to join the many great businesses that serve the residents and tourists,” he said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

