Comings & Goings: Romanacci Pizza Bar to Railroad Place

Romanacci Pizza Bar will open at 50 Railroad Place in late September, according to Graziano Ricci, co-owner with his brother Maurizio. The brothers currently own two eateries in Norwalk, Osteria since 2009 and Romanacci Pizza Bar since 2012. Since then, the Ricci brothers expanded to Monroe and Trumbull over the past two years. Graziano said the Westport shop, at the beginning, will offer pizza only on a delivery or takeout basis and said commuters can text order from the train and the pizza will be ready for pick up. “We are applying for a beer and wine license,” he said. The space, formerly occupied by Grana Pastificia fresh pasta, is connected to its neighbor Winfield Deli giving customers the convenience of picking-up a morning coffee and, according to Breno Donatti, Winfield Deli owner, “selecting a breakfast pizza to complement the coffee that I serve.” Graziano said Romanacci specializes in Roman pizza alla palla, square and crisp. Romanacci General Manager Anthony Devivo said the pizza will be prominently displayed in the window of the Railroad Place facility so that commuters can view its specialties. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
