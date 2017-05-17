Comings & Goings: Rich Dean Boxing & Fitness Relocates

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Rich Dean Boxing & Fitness has relocated from 10 Bay St. to nearby 230 Post Road East, near Colonial Green. According to owner Rich Dean (l), the gym offers strength and conditioning classes, weight loss classes, circuit training and even boot camps. Dean said he also conducts private trainings upon request, with all classes fit for women, men, and children. The business opened on Bay Street in September 2015. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/17/17 at 12:52 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Four Westport Restaurants Cited for Healthy Menu Options
Previous entry: Staying Late
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East