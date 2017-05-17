Comings & Goings: Rich Dean Boxing & Fitness Relocates



Rich Dean Boxing & Fitness has relocated from 10 Bay St. to nearby 230 Post Road East, near Colonial Green. According to owner Rich Dean (l), the gym offers strength and conditioning classes, weight loss classes, circuit training and even boot camps. Dean said he also conducts private trainings upon request, with all classes fit for women, men, and children. The business opened on Bay Street in September 2015. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

