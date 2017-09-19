Comings & Goings: PPG Paint Store Closing



The PPG Paint Store, 413 Post Road East in the Compo Shopping Center, will close at the end of the month according to store manager Bill Hagan (above). He said the location has been the site of a series of paint stores for more than 20 years, starting as Brandman Paints in 1994 followed by Painter’s Supply in 2003 and then PPG three or four years ago. Longtime Westporter Katie J. Phillis, who shares space and rent with PPG, said she would now have to move her wallpaper/design business to her Westport home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

