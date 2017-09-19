Comings & Goings: PPG Paint Store Closing

Tuesday, September 19, 2017
The PPG Paint Store, 413 Post Road East in the Compo Shopping Center, will close at the end of the month according to store manager Bill Hagan (above). He said the location has been the site of a series of paint stores for more than 20 years, starting as Brandman Paints in 1994 followed by Painter’s Supply in 2003 and then PPG three or four years ago. Longtime Westporter Katie J. Phillis, who shares space and rent with PPG, said she would now have to move her wallpaper/design business to her Westport home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/19/17 at 07:41 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Westport Democrats Open Election HQ
Previous entry: Fishing With Jose
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East