Comings & Goings: Pop-Up Photo Gallery to Bedford Square



The Friedman Gallery pop-up photographic art collection has opened on Church Lane in Bedford Square. According to Weston resident Michael Friedman, co-owner with his wife Donna Vita, the gallery features museum quality photographs of iconic rock ‘n roll musicians photographed by Friedman in the 1969-72 period when he was immersed in photography and the music business. He said he and his wife located previously undeveloped negatives in February and archived, printed and framed them in a limited edition. The collection, including photographs of Janice Joplin, The Band, Paul Butterfield, Kris Kristofferson, and many others, will be exhibited at the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica for three months starting in April. The individual works are now available for purchase. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment at (203)209-6787. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

