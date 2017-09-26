Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Comings & Goings: Pop-Up Cashmere Store to Main St.

The Cashmere Sale, a pop-up store specializing in cashmere offerings for women, men, and children, will open Oct. 22 and remain until Dec. 10 at 56 Main St. in space formerly occupied by Sperry Top-Sider. Owner Joy Schwartz, a Stamford resident, said this is its third holiday season in Westport, the first two years in a space at the corner of Post Road East and Taylor Place. Schwartz said the store offers “in season, high quality cashmere at factory-direct-to-you prices.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

