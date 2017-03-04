Comings & Goings: Petco Opens on Post Road East

Saturday, March 04, 2017
Petco opened today at 1850-70 Post Road East, the former location of Pet Supplies Plus, which closed last July after 20 years. As part of the first day’s festivities, Greenwich-based Adpopt-a-Dog and Westport’s TAILS were on hand with dogs and cats up for adoption. Westport Animal Control Officer Gina Gambino and Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce joined in with staff to celebrate the opening. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
