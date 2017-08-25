Comings & Goings: Party Harty Relocating After 28 Years

Friday, August 25, 2017
Party Harty, the party supplies store next door to Westport Hardware, is moving from its current location at 616 Post Road East to the space formerly occupied by Dress Code, a women’s apparel store at 578 Post Road East, which closed last month. According to Jackie Marshall (above), 30, her mother, Sue Marshall, opened Party Harty 28 years ago and has operated in the same location for the duration. “We felt is was time for us to make this kind change and the opportunity presented itself so we acted on it,” she said. A grand opening celebration is planned for Sept. 5. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
