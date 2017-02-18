Comings & Goings: Orangetheory Fitness to PRE

Saturday, February 18, 2017
Orangetheory Fitness opens at 645 Post Road East sometime before May, according to the manager of its Norwalk studio. The Florida-based franchise business has more than 500 locations nationwide. Wilton residents Mark and Fred Molina are the franchise owners of locations in Fairfield, which opened in 2014, Norwalk, which opened last year, and the Westport location. The Fitness center offers one-hour group classes tailored to the individual participant. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/18/17 at 09:59 AM
