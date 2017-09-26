Comings & Goings: Nic + Zoe to Bedford Square



Nic + Zoe, the Boston-based women’s apparel and accessories store, will open in October in Bedford Square on Church Lane, according to David Waldman, a principal of Bedford Square Development. Other Nic + Zoe locations are in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Hingham and Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, King of Prussia, Pennnsylvania, and Garden City, New York. The Nic + Zoe line of clothing is also distributed through high end department and boutique stores including Nordstrom and Saks. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

