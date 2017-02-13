Comings & Goings: New Indie Pharmacy Opens

Monday, February 13, 2017
A new independently owned pharmacy, Shoreline Integrative Pharmacy, has opened at 1835 Post Road East at the intersection of Bulkley Avenue North. Owned by Weston residents (l-r) Karen and Phil Hein, pictured with pharmacist Rachel Babineau, the 2,200-square foot facility offers a wide range of health services, including prescription fulfillment, a full line of natural products, supplements, baby and child care products and other health-related products and services. “We’re a homey, independent therapeutic business involved in the community,” said Phil Hein. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/13/17 at 06:05 PM
