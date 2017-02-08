Comings & Goings: New Anthropologie Opens March 31

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Anthropologie & Co,, the women’s casual fashion store at 1365 Post Road East, will close on March 11 and reopen on March 31 at its new location in the new downtown Bedford Square development, according to a store worker. Installation of the signage above the entrance of the new store was recently completed. The YMCA logo on the former Westport Weston Family YMCA can be seen behind the new sign. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/08/17 at 09:07 PM
