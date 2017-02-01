Comings & Goings: Netfaire Spa Opens

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Nefaire Spa, specializing in facials, massages, chemical peels, has opened at 141 Post Road East, next door to Westport Pizza. Founder Michael Chang (c), pictured with his staff, is a resident of the Danbury area and former analyst at a privately owned financial services company. More information is available at http://www.nefaire.com. The 2,000-square feet space was formerly occupied by Healthy Choice Organic Mattresses, which closed in August. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/01/17 at 09:48 PM
Comments
