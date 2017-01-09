Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Dan Perkins Subaru, One Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, January 09, 2017

Comings & Goings: Neat Closes

WestportNow.com Image
UPDATE Neat Coffee and Craft Cocktails, 6 Wilton Road, has closed, according to a sign (inset) on the entrance door. Owner Rachel Haughey said in an email: “We had wonderful regulars and are grateful to have served them (along with many others!) for the past two years. We’re sorry that we are no longer there for them and that it happened so suddenly, but the numbers just weren’t there. It was a labor of love, and we will miss all of the faces, smiles, conversations, and friendships that came from it. We look forward to continuing those relationships at our founding location in Darien.” Neat opened in Westport in September 2014 and closed for a week last July for renovations. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 01/09/17 at 02:03 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Icy Saugatuck

Previous entry: Hadassah ‘Fun-Raiser’ Features Harvard Singing Group

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC