Comings & Goings: Neat Closes

Monday, January 09, 2017
UPDATE Neat Coffee and Craft Cocktails, 6 Wilton Road, has closed, according to a sign (inset) on the entrance door. Owner Rachel Haughey said in an email: “We had wonderful regulars and are grateful to have served them (along with many others!) for the past two years. We’re sorry that we are no longer there for them and that it happened so suddenly, but the numbers just weren’t there. It was a labor of love, and we will miss all of the faces, smiles, conversations, and friendships that came from it. We look forward to continuing those relationships at our founding location in Darien.” Neat opened in Westport in September 2014 and closed for a week last July for renovations. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/09/17 at 02:03 PM
Comments
