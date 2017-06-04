Comings & Goings: Meliora Education Opens

Saturday, June 03, 2017
A ribbon-cutting ceremony today marked the official opening of Meliora Education, a college admission preparatory tutoring service at 38 Post Road West . It is owned by Yearsley Winkler, a graduate of Staples High School, class of 2003, and Yale University, class of 2007, who earned an M.A at the University of Warwick (England) and is now pursuing his Ph.D. at Temple University. He also provides pro bono tutoring at magnet schools such as Bridgeport’s Aerospace/Hydrospace Engineering & Physical Sciences. Pictured are Matthew Mandell, executive director, Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, First Selectman Jim Marpe, Winkler, and Jay Lipp, principal, Aerospace/Hydrospace Engineering & Physical Sciences. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
