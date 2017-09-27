Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Comings & Goings: Match Burger Lobster Opens

WestportNow.com Image
Match Burger Lobster opened tonight at 580 Riverside Ave. It is the latest offering from Chef Matt Storch, a 1995 Staples High School graduate who also owns Match in Norwalk and Nom Eez in Bridgerport.  Located in the space next to Fleishers Craft Butchery, it offers fresh seafood from Norm Bloom and Sons, and Northeast pasture-raised and humanely-handled beef, ground daily at Fleishers. In addition to whole lobsters and burgers, the menu is an eclectic one, even featuring Matt’s mother’s matzo ball soup, his grandmother’s thin onion rings, and a donut milk slushy. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/27/17 at 09:10 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy