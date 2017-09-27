Comings & Goings: Match Burger Lobster Opens

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Match Burger Lobster opened tonight at 580 Riverside Ave. It is the latest offering from Chef Matt Storch, a 1995 Staples High School graduate who also owns Match in Norwalk and Nom Eez in Bridgerport. Located in the space next to Fleishers Craft Butchery, it offers fresh seafood from Norm Bloom and Sons, and Northeast pasture-raised and humanely-handled beef, ground daily at Fleishers. In addition to whole lobsters and burgers, the menu is an eclectic one, even featuring Matt’s mother’s matzo ball soup, his grandmother’s thin onion rings, and a donut milk slushy. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Helen Klisser During for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/27/17 at 09:10 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Staples Boys Soccer Stuns Unbeaten Norwalk 1-0
