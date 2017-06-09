Comings & Goings: Marine Layer to Main Street

Friday, June 09, 2017
Marine Layer, an independently owned, California-based retail casual clothing and accessories store opens Saturday at 135 Main St. in space previously occupied by Davids Tea. East coast manager John Ferrin describes the product line as having a “seven day weekend softness, the fabrics are super soft, we’re fabric obsessed, we sell everything you’d want to wear to relax.” He said the Westport store is the 29th or 30th in the country; the first opened in the Bay Area in 2010. He said the public is invited Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for “drinks, soft stuff and music, friends, and good vibes.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 06/09/17 at 05:39 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Police: Suspect Stole, Forged Check
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East