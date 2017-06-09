Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, June 09, 2017

Comings & Goings: Marine Layer to Main Street

Marine Layer, an independently owned, California-based retail casual clothing and accessories store opens Saturday at 135 Main St. in space previously occupied by Davids Tea.  East coast manager John Ferrin describes the product line as having a “seven day weekend softness, the fabrics are super soft, we’re fabric obsessed, we sell everything you’d want to wear to relax.”  He said the Westport store is the 29th or 30th in the country; the first opened in the Bay Area in 2010. He said the public is invited Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for “drinks, soft stuff and music, friends, and good vibes.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

