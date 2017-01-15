Comings & Goings M-EAT to Bedford Square



M-EAT, an upscale butcher shop, will open in the new Bedford Square development in the spring, according to those involved. “It will be impressive aesthetically and offer non-antibiotic, non-chemical, organic meats with highly affordable prices,” said Tom Febbraio, Staples ’71, restaurateur, real estate broker, and co-owner of Spotted Horse Tavern across the street. Kellie Lehn, vice president, North American operations for M-EAT, a business entity of Southport-based Fair Trade International, said the Westport location is the first of five planned on the East Coast. She said its parent company distributes fine meats imported from Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

