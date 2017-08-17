Comings & Goings: Japanese Gastropub to Vigilante Firehouse

Thursday, August 17, 2017
Chef Brian Lewis, owner of The Cottage in Colonial Green, today announced plans to open a second eatery in Westport at the landmark former Vigilante Hose Co. No. 6 firehouse, 6 Wilton Road. Lewis describes the cafe as “a modern Japanese Izakaya meets Omakase restaurant.” Izakya is a type of informal Japanese gastropub that are casual places for after-work drinking. Omakase is a Japanese phrase that means “I’ll leave it up to you” (from Japanese “to entrust.”) Lewis said it is slated to open in late fall. The space was formerly occupied by Neat Coffee and Craft Cocktails, which closed in January. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
