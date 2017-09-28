Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, September 28, 2017

Comings & Goings: HSBC Bank to Bedford Square

WestportNow.com Image
HSBC Bank, 19 Post Road East, will relocate one block away to the recently built Bedford Square.  According to David Waldman, a Bedford Square principal, the bank will occupy a segment of the upper level facing Elm Street in early 2018. Richard Barnes, HSBC branch manager, said a 10-year lease at its current 5,500-square foot location expires soon. The Westport, Darien and Stamford locations are among 235 HSBC branches throughout the country. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

