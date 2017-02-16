Comings & Goings: Free People to Post Road East

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Free People, a trendy clothing and accessories store, opens at 645 Post Road East in March, according to workers on site. Owned by Urban Outfitters, it has more than 100 locations nationwide in more than 30 states. Other Fairfield County locations are at the Danbury Fair Mall and in Greenwich. The new store opposite Mitchells is the former home of Patio.com. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/16/17 at 06:36 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Kyle Navin Case Continued Once Again
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net