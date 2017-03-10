Comings & Goings: Donut Crazy Opens Thursday

Friday, March 10, 2017
Donut Crazy opens Thursday, March 16 at the eastbound side of Metro-North’s Westport station in Saugatuck, according to its manager Michael Tayler (r). The store replaces Steam, which opened in January 2014 and closed one year ago. Donut Crazy, founded by Jason Wojnarowski, currently operates in Shelton, Stratford, and Bridgeport and plans to open in New Haven this fall. It offers coffee, tea, espresso, cappuccino and latte, juice and an assortment of takeout foods in addition to its wide range of donuts. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/10/17 at 12:27 PM
Comments
Next entry: CT Adds 5,700 Jobs to Start 2017 But Unemployment Up
Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers Feb. 20 - 24, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net