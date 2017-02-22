Comings & Goings: Design Within Reach Opens

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
After months of work, furniture retailer Design Within Reach opened its doors today at Westport’s 154 Post Road East. Area Manager Kristine Langevin (l) conferred in one area of the 9,000-square foot space on two floors with Rob Goughary, Westport proprietor. An opening party is planned for Thursday, April 13. The space, occupied since the 1930s by the U.S. Post Office, most recently housed the Post 154 Restaurant, which opened in August 2013 and closed in January 2016. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 02/22/17 at 06:20 PM
