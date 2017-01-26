Comings & Goings: Chico’s Closes Doors



Employees of Chico’s, 61 Main St., part of the clothing chain offering women’s fashions, were packing up today. The store, whose lease is expiring, has been subject to repeated flooding on Main Street in recent years, closing four times since 2011 by flood waters. Customers were directed to Chico’s in Fairfield, Milford and Stamford Town Center. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

