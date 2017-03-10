Comings & Goings: Bistro Du Soleil to Riverside Avenue

Friday, March 10, 2017
Bistro Du Soleil will open at 615 Riverside Ave. in the next few weeks. The Mediterranean-influenced cuisine restaurant is near the old Saugatuck post office, now occupied by Westport Auction. Proprietor is Maria Munoz Del Castillo, co-owner of Norwalk-based Rincon Taqueria and a gourmet caterer who has been a participant in the Westport Farmers Market. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/10/17 at 05:17 PM
