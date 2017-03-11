Comings & Goings: Anthropologie Closes Before Move

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Anthropologie, 1365 Post Road East, closed today and employees packed up. The women’s casual fashion store, owned by Urban Outfitters, will reopen March 31 at its new location in the new downtown Bedford Square development. According to Anthropologie operations manager, Karen Secrist, the current store has about 50 employees and the new store will expand to 150 employees in addition to 50 part-time personnel during the opening period. The new location has 40,000 square feet, about four times the space at 1365 Post Road East. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/11/17 at 12:34 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Westport RadioShack ‘Definitely Not Closing’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net