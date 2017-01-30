Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Comings & Goings: Anthony’s Nursery Closes

Anthony’s Nursery and Garden Center, 492 Main St., has closed. Owner Tony Palmer said, “I can’t compete with the big box stores like Stew Leonard, Home Depot and the internet too. The days of the mom and pop nursery business are gone. This business has become a money pit to me, I can’t keep it going.” Palmer said he opened the business in April, 2010 after acquiring it from his uncle Philip who operated the business as Palmieri Nursery from 1942 to 2008. “I’m now fortifying my landscaping business, T. Palmer Landscaping Company, LLC,” Palmer said. “We won’t have a retail site, but will be able to supply all landscaping needs.” In recent years Westport’s other nurseries that closed include Geiger’s and nearby Daybreak Nursery. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Posted 01/29/17 at 10:56 PM



