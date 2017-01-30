Comings & Goings: Anthony’s Nursery Closes

Sunday, January 29, 2017
Anthony’s Nursery and Garden Center, 492 Main St., has closed. Owner Tony Palmer said, “I can’t compete with the big box stores like Stew Leonard, Home Depot and the internet too. The days of the mom and pop nursery business are gone. This business has become a money pit to me, I can’t keep it going.” Palmer said he opened the business in April, 2010 after acquiring it from his uncle Philip who operated the business as Palmieri Nursery from 1942 to 2008. “I’m now fortifying my landscaping business, T. Palmer Landscaping Company, LLC,” Palmer said. “We won’t have a retail site, but will be able to supply all landscaping needs.” In recent years Westport’s other nurseries that closed include Geiger’s and nearby Daybreak Nursery. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/29/17 at 10:56 PM
Comments
Next entry: Monday, January 30, 2017
Previous entry: Afternoon of Music
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy