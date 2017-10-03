Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Comings & Goings: Age of Reason Reopens

WestportNow.com Image
Owner Dina Berger poses in her Age of Reason educational toys and bookstore that has reopened at 9 Post Road West, opposite the National Hall building. The business, a Westport staple since November 1983 , closed its doors down the block at 19 Post Road West in April. She said the new space, 850-square feet, is about one-third less space than its prior location. “Long-time customers are happy to see us back again,” she said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

