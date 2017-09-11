Comings & Goings: 190 Main to Main Street

Monday, September 11, 2017
A new eatery, 190 Main, opens early next month at Westport’s 190 Main St., next to Joe’s Pizza. The space was previously occupied by the Vine Wine Room that closed in July and the the Luxe Wine Bar, which closed in April 2016. Owner Steve Garrett (above), a Branford resident, said the new restaurant will offer a small plates menu, featuring seafood tapas. Garrett said he is a career restaurateur who operated Chao on Whitney Avenue, New Haven and another Chao in Sandy Hook, both featured Thai cuisine. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
