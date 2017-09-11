Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, September 11, 2017

Comings & Goings: 190 Main to Main Street

WestportNow.com Image
A new eatery, 190 Main, opens early next month at Westport’s 190 Main St., next to Joe’s Pizza. The space was previously occupied by the Vine Wine Room that closed in July and the the Luxe Wine Bar, which closed in April 2016. Owner Steve Garrett (above), a Branford resident, said the new restaurant will offer a small plates menu, featuring seafood tapas. Garrett said he is a career restaurateur who operated Chao on Whitney Avenue, New Haven and another Chao in Sandy Hook, both featured Thai cuisine. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/11/17 at 10:39 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Monday, September 11, 2017