Comings and Goings: RadioShack Closes



RadioShack, 877 Post Road East, has closed. According to workers at the site, the nearest Radio Shack is in Wilton at 14 Danbury Road in the Gateway Shopping Center RadioShack’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in March and said in its bankruptcy filing it would close 200 stores and evaluate its options for the remaining 1,300.. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

