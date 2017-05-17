Comings and Goings: 2nd Time Around Closes

Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Second Time Around, a used, vintage and consignment apparel store at 135 Post Road East, has closed. An employee in a neighboring store said the closing was sudden. An attempt to reach its Greenwich location resulted in a message announcing the number is no longer in service. There was no answer at its North Salem, New York and Huntington, New York locations. The Westport store opened in August 2009. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/16/17 at 06:38 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Light and Dark
Previous entry: Changes at One of Westport’s Oldest Medical Practices
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East