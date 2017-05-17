Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Comings and Goings: 2nd Time Around Closes

WestportNow.com Image
Second Time Around, a used, vintage and consignment apparel store at 135 Post Road East, has closed. An employee in a neighboring store said the closing was sudden. An attempt to reach its Greenwich location resulted in a message announcing the number is no longer in service. There was no answer at its North Salem, New York and Huntington, New York locations. The Westport store opened in August 2009. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

