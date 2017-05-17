Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Comey and Mueller Longtime Friends

While still a Westport resident, now former FBI Director James Comey traveled to the White House in June 2013 for President Obama’s announcement of his appointment to succeed Robert Mueller (c). They have been friends for years, including dinners and golf outings, a relationship that analysts said would not please the White House with the Department of Justice announcement tonight that Mueller has been appointed a special counsel to look into the Russia-Trump relationship. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

