Collecting Relief Supplies for Texas Hurricane Victims

Saturday, September 09, 2017
Westporter Adam Goldberg (baseball hat) collects relief supplies today for Texas Hurricane Harvey victims at the Imperial Avenue parking lot. He said turnout of Westporters donating supplies has been great. Items still most needed include: new toiletries, underwear, batteries, backpacks, and school supplies. The truck, which his company is also donating to the effort, will leave for Texas at about 1:30 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
