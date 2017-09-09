Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 09, 2017

Collecting Relief Supplies for Texas Hurricane Victims

WestportNow.com Image
Westporter Adam Goldberg (baseball hat) collects relief supplies today for Texas Hurricane Harvey victims at the Imperial Avenue parking lot. He said turnout of Westporters donating supplies has been great. Items still most needed include: new toiletries, underwear, batteries, backpacks, and school supplies. The truck, which his company is also donating to the effort, will leave for Texas at about 1:30 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/09/17 at 09:52 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy